Srikakulam District: Speaker Tammineni, TDP State chief Atchannaidu among those in fray

Srikakulam:Voters will decide the fate of YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates on Monday. All arrangements have been made for peaceful polling which will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm.

In the erstwhile Srikakulam district, total Assembly constituencies are 10 and they are Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Pathapatnam, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Rajam and Palakonda.

As part of re-organisation of the districts Rajam was merged in Vizianagaram district and Palakonda was merged in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

In Itchapuram constituency, Piriya Vijaya and Bendalam Ashok are contesting as YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates respectively. Both candidates are making efforts to win in the elections. Here Ashok served as MLA once while Vijaya is contesting for the first time.

In Palasa constituency, Seediri Appala Raju and Gouthu Sirisha are in election fray as YSRCP and NDA candidates. Here the leadership of NDA alliance has considered the seat as a prestigious battle and is keen on defeating the Minister and YSRCP Appala Raju. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has laid focus on the seat.

In Tekkali constituency. Duvvada Srinivas and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu are in election fray as YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates. Here YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has put in all his efforts in a bid to defeat alliance candidate and TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

In Narasannapeta constituency, Dharmana Krishna Das and Baggu Ramana Murthy are contesting as YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates. Both candidates have worked hard to register victory from the constituency.

In Srikakulam constituency, Dharmana Prasada Rao and Gondu Sankar are contesting as YSRCP and NDA candidates. While Prasada Rao is a senior legislator, Gondu Sankar is contesting for the first time band has put in all efforts to attract voters.

In Amadalavalasa constituency, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Kuna Ravi Kumar are contesting as YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates. Here both the candidates are relatives. Sitaram is the maternal uncle of Ravi Kumar. Both the candidates are taking the election as a serious and prestigious battle.

In Pathapatnam constituency, Reddy Shanthi and Mamidi Govinda Rao are contesting as YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates. Here Govinda Rao is contesting for the first time while Shanthi is the sitting MLA.

In Etcherla constituency, Gorle Kiran Kumar and Nadikuduti Eswara Rao are contesting as YSRCP and NDA candidates. Here Eswara Rao is contesting for the first time while Kiran Kumar is the sitting MLA.

In Rajam constituency, Tale Rajesh and Kondru Murali Mohan are contesting as YSRCP and TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidates. Here Rajesh is contesting for the first time. Murali Mohan had served as an MLA twice and also worked as a Minister. This constituency is reserved for SC category.

In Palakonda constituency, Viswasarayi Kalavathi and Nimmaka Jayakrishna are contesting as YSRCP and NDA candidates. Here Kalavathi is the sitting MLA. This constituency is reserved for ST category.