Online applications for admissions into TTD Junior Colleges from May 15
Tirupati: Online applications are invited from eligible students for admission into Sri Padmavathi Mahila Junior College and Sri Venkateswara Junior College in Tirupati for the academic year 2024-25.
TTD Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Reddy, in a statement on Sunday, said that all online applications in English will start from May 15 to June 3 and user manual and prospectus of the respective colleges have been uploaded in Telugu and English on TTD portal.
Interested students can apply on the official website, admission.tirumala.org
After the deadline for submission of applications, based on their merit and reservation, seat will be temporarily allotted online in respective college and an SMS will be sent to the students.
If the details in student's certificates are not correct or not matched online, seat will be cancelled and application will be automatically deleted from the system. Hence, students are requested to upload correct information online and corrections are not allowed after the deadline.