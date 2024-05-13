Narasaraopet: 3 injured as TDP, YSRCP men clash

Narasaraopet: Tension prevailed in Macherla Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Sunday when the groups belonging to TDP, YSRCP clashed with sticks.

They engaged in a fight due to a dispute caused by the polling booths’ issue. YSRCP leader Murthula Uma Maheswara Reddy and two others P Venkateswara Reddy and Brahma Reddy sustained serious injuries in the clash. Police department deployed additional police forces to bring the situation under control. They have taken all the precautionary measures to check untoward incidents.

The injured have been shifted to the Gurazala Government General Hospital for treatment. Police are trying to bring normalcy in Macherla Assembly constituency.