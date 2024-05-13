Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Narasaraopet: 3 injured as TDP, YSRCP men clash
Highlights
Narasaraopet: Tension prevailed in Macherla Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Sunday when the groups belonging to TDP, YSRCP clashed with...
Narasaraopet: Tension prevailed in Macherla Assembly constituency of Palnadu district on Sunday when the groups belonging to TDP, YSRCP clashed with sticks.
They engaged in a fight due to a dispute caused by the polling booths’ issue. YSRCP leader Murthula Uma Maheswara Reddy and two others P Venkateswara Reddy and Brahma Reddy sustained serious injuries in the clash. Police department deployed additional police forces to bring the situation under control. They have taken all the precautionary measures to check untoward incidents.
The injured have been shifted to the Gurazala Government General Hospital for treatment. Police are trying to bring normalcy in Macherla Assembly constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS