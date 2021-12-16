Hyderabad: Plan to have 'overhead skyway cable car' from Qutub Shahi tombs to Golkonda Fort

Hyderabad: A plan to operate 'overhead skyway cable car' from the tombs of Qutub Shahi to Golconda Fort is likely to become a reality. The project has been approved by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation which decided to appoint a consultant for conducting feasibility study for the project. According to Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, the developmental works taken up at Deccan Park including the new amphitheater where the recent cultural programmes organised by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development had gained popularity and the conservation works at Qutub Shahi tombs is fast nearing completion, last month, he had proposed to Tourism department for laying of 'overhead skyway cable car' from Qutub Shahi tombs to the Golconda.

"The proposal of the project has been taken up by the Tourism department and a consultant has been appointed to study the technical and financial feasibility of the cable car project," said Kausar Mohiuddin.

He said the Archeological department, both at State and Centre along with the Tourism department would be deciding the future course of action based on the report submitted by the consultant and the properties which were affected would be compensated accordingly", he added.

An official at Tourism department said "The department has already got permission from government to appoint a consultant who is having technical known-how for conducting feasibility report and areas being affected in the proposed project and also requested to sanction a budget for conducting feasibility study on the project," added officer.

He further said that the department submitted a letter to the area MLA informing him that for the installation of 'overhead skyway cable car', few areas including the Athara Seedi, Resham Bagh, Banjara Darwaza will be affected and requested to pay suitable monetary compensation to the affected properties."