Hyderabad: Plans for Katora Houz overhaul remain only on paper!

The historic Katora Houz in the vicinity of Golconda Fort is a picture of utter neglect. Over decades it turned into an eyesore. The restoration work of the structure remains only on paper.

In 2021 the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanctioned Rs 3.6 crore. Additionally, Rs 1.5 crore was set aside by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The apathy of administration has led to a situation where the freshwater storage tank has turned into a cess pool.

The Katora Houz was built in the 16th century by Qutub Shahi rulers and is a heritage structure. It has all the potential to be one of the tourist attractions in city say officials. It is the largest tank in the city which comes under the ASI. According to reports, since 2018, the GHMC has been planning to restore the tank's past glory. Officials took up the de-silting process of the pool several times in recent years by spending crores of rupees for cleaning the water body and removing water hyacinth. However, no beautification was taken up.

In 2018 the MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao wanted the water body to be converted into a tourism recreation destination. The corporation sanctioned over Rs 35 lakh for de-silting. In 2019, the civic body again sanctioned nearly Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. But still works did not start.

In the 2020 floods, a portion of Katora Houz collapsed. In 2021, GHMC sanctioned Rs 3.6 crore, and ASI sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for its development. In November 2021, it was also announced that the Aga Khan Trust for Culture would carry out the conservation works.

Sources said the tank was handed over to the civic body for renovation. It was to be handed over to the Department of Tourism once the renovation was over. The GHMC sanctioned the amount for drilling of four borewells, de-silting and cleaning of debris, illumination (lighting), construction of pathways, landscaping, area beautification, and boating.

The AIMIM had sought additional Rs 1.5 crore for the construction of the Katora Houz boundary wall which was also sanctioned by ASI. Still the works were not taken up, sources said.

According to Syed Omer of Resham Bagh, whose house is adjacent to the pool, the lake is filled with sewage. The civic body has turned drainage culverts into it from neighbouring areas.

Another resident, Akbar said, the ASI has even failed to construct the boundary wall though there was no dearth of funds. This raises doubts on where and how the funds had disappeared.

Issue raised in Assembly

Why the delay in restoration of Katora Houz? This issue figured in the State Assembly on FridayBut interestingly, the Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud said

that the restoration work of Katora Houz was delayed due denial of ASI permission. But the fact is that the ASI had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the development work

It was raised by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin who said that despite according all sanctions in 2018, the GHMC had not taken up restoration works