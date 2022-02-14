Hyderabad: Police beef up security to stop Bajrang Dal activism on Valentine's Day

Hyderabad: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements in various parts of the twin cities to prevent any nuisance on Valentine's Day on Monday.

In order to prevent any untoward incident, the police have put up pickets at public places, including parks, malls, shopping complexes, multiplexes and other recreational hubs, to prevent any trouble by certain groups who are against the practice of celebrating theValentine's Day.

The police are taking measures in view of the clarion call given by the Bajrang Dal activists on Saturday wherein the group had demanded to stop the Valentine's Day celebrations. The activists had staged a demonstration in the city whilst openly threatening people not to celebrate the day, as it is not a part of Indian culture.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said, "the police department is not taking anything to chance. In order to prevent any untoward incident, to control law & order and to restore peace and tranquility of the city, we have enhanced the number of personnel in sensitive places, especially the Necklace Road. We will conduct patrolling and keep a watch on movement of people on the stretch. Officers in civil dress will also be on the field to identify and nab trouble mongers."

The group has been notoriously making headlines for a few years as it is strictly opposed to Valentine's Day celebrations and claim it to be a western influence on society. Cases were booked against activists at Gachibowli a few years ago when they ransacked a mall where people were celebrating Valentine's Day.