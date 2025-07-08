Hyderabad: Police bust burglary gang; three arrested, cash seized

Hyderabad: Jeedimetla Police have successfully busted a three-member house burglary gang, apprehending the suspects and seizing Rs 3.5 lakh in cash along with mobile phones from their possession. Police identified the arrested individuals as Mohammad Asif, a milk vendor, Md Asif, and Mohammed Ameer. They are accused of stealing cash and mobile phones from a milk booth owner’s residence in Apuroopa Colony, S R Naik Nagar, Jeedimetla. According to police, a complaint was received on 3 July from Nelage Sangamesh. In his complaint, Sangamesh stated that on the afternoon of 2 July 2025, he had left home to visit his mother-in-law in Muthangi, Patancheru. His daughter called him around 11:30 PM to enquire if he was returning home, to which he instructed her to close the doors but not lock them. Upon his return at 1:15 AM on 3 July, he found his mother and daughter frightened. His daughter informed him that she had seen an unknown person leaving the house. It was then discovered that Rs 3,50,000 and a mobile phone were missing from the residence.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. K Suresh Kumar, DCP Balanagar, stated that on 7 July, while attempting to dispose of a stolen mobile, the suspects were stopped at Shapurnagar ‘X’ Road during a vehicle check. As they failed to produce documents, they were taken to the police station. During interrogation, they voluntarily confessed to the crime. Based on their statements, the police seized the stolen property from the possession of the accused.

DCP Suresh Kumar said the accused confessed that on 2 July 2025, Asif conspired with Md Asif and Ameer to steal from his employer’s house in Apuroopa Colony. They were aware of the owner’s routine and took advantage of the homeowner’s absence. The suspects used a bike without a number plate to reach the scene. Md Asif entered the house while Ameer kept watch. They stole cash and a mobile phone but fled when the victim’s daughter noticed them. Suresh Kumar added that the suspects, habitual drinkers and addicted to online betting, resorted to the crime due to financial difficulties, and the operation was carefully planned with assigned roles.