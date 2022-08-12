Hyderabad: Police foil suicide bid by youth at Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: The city police foiled asuicidesuicidebid by a youth at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence Pragati Bhavan when the State Cabinet meeting was under progress on Thursday.

Tension prevailed for a while and traffic came to a halt on the busy road. Police said that a person named Ravi, hailing from Suryapet district, reached the main gate of Pragati Bhavan and poured petrol on him and attempted to commit suicide.

Alerted security forces took the youth into preventive custody and seized petrol from his possession. He was shifted to the nearby Panjagutta police station for booking of case. The busy Begumpet and Panjagutta stretch witnessed traffic jam when the incident happened in front of Pragati Bhavan.

It took nearly one hour to clear the vehicular traffic jammed all through the stretch. Security has been tightened in view of the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM at the camp office.