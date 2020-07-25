Hyderabad police go under home quarantine after murder suspect tests positive for coronavirus

Several policemen in Hyderabad have gone into home quarantine after a murder suspect tested positive for coronavirus.

The suspect, Saif Ali was arrested by the task force police along with Kalapather police for his involvement in the murder of a rowdy sheeter Shanoor Gazi. Shanoor was found murdered on June 19 and the police formed into teams to nab the suspects. They arrested Saif Ali on Friday night.

The police conducted coronavirus tests on the suspect before producing him before the court. When the reports came positive, all the policemen who came in contact with the suspect were asked to go home isolation.

On Friday, the government tested 15,445 samples out of which 1,640 tested positive. The new cases include 683 from GHMC, 135 from Rangareddy, 102 from Sangareddy, 100 from Karimnagar and remaining from other districts in the state.

According to the health bulletin, 1,007 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital pushing the recovery count to 40,334. At present, the number of active cases is 11,677.