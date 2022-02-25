Hyderabad: Police launches drive to stamp out drug abuse

Hyderabad: The North Zone police took up an initiative to promote awareness against drug abuse among school and college students. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand along with Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav launched an 'Anti-drug' campaign by unveiling anti-drugs message posters and administering a pledge to youth to play an active role in the fight against drug abuse. An awareness programme was also conducted in Begumpet on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme CV Anand said, "Police is going with a multi-pronged strategy to counter drug menace. We are conducting awareness programmes through various platforms and are also taking up strict enforcement through the H-NEW wing."

Addressing the gathering Talasani said, "There is a drastic change in culture and lifestyle. Prevention of drugs and alcohol abuse must be a part of the academic curriculum to curb the growing problem of addiction. Creating awareness among people and proper recreation are other important factors to prevent substance abuse."

Students from various colleges participated in the programme and the youngest researcher and scholar along with film actors and other police officials motivated students to spread awareness.