Hyderabad: Police raid bar at Gachibowli for playing loud music; 7 arrested

Hyderabad: The Special Operation Team (SOT) Madhapur along with local police raided the Air Live Bar and restaurant on Monday night and arrested seven persons. According to police, Air Live located at Sharath City Capital Mall under Gachibowli police station limits was raided for playing loud music.

They found creation of nuisance of high sound by playing drums and disturbing the public peace and violated the orders of the Telangana High Court. As many as seven people were arrested including managers, singers, musicians and sound systems and speakers were seized and handed over to the concerned police stations.

The police invoked Section 188, 290 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 76/21 of the city police act and arrested Atin Agarwal (pub owner), Budhani Vinith (Pub manager), Bokkari Raju (bar manager), Quadri Aman (singer), Quadri Umar (Guitar player), Quadri Bilal (keyboard player), Dip Benarju (Drums player). The police seized five DJ boxes, six in-air boxes, two CD players, one DJ mixer, seven mike stands, two monitors, two live band mixers and two DHR 12M loudspeakers.