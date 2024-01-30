  • Menu
Hyderabad: Police raids hookah parlour, seven held

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team, Maheshwaram zone raided a hookah parlour at Errakunta on Sunday night and arrested seven youngsters who were present on the premises. The police seized their mobile phones, hookah pots and flavours among other items.

Those apprehended at the illegal hookah parlour were students.

The owners of the establishment Mohd Abdul Hassan and Habeeb Ahmed Sagar are absconding. The owners were operating the ‘Chill On’ parlour in a building at Madina Bazaar in Errakunta Road under Balapur police station limits.

The establishment violated the norms laid down by the law enforcement and was also found operating beyond the permissible business hours, police said.

