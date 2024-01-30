Live
- Konda Surekha makes surprise visit to state pollution control board office
- Death toll in Miryalaguda road accident rises to six
- DCA seizes illegal fairness cream
- Cyber criminals target senior police officer with fake FB accounts
- HP proposes Rs 9,989.49 cr budget plan for 2024-25: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Madigas are worst-hit by Jagan rule: Madiga Dandora
- JSP demands CAG probe into ‘reverse borrowing’ by YSRCP govt
- UP Dy CM attacks Rahul, says INDIA’s ‘game over’
- Nitish’s decision taken for Bihar’s development: Athawale
- TDP may allot the seat to alliance partner JSP
Just In
Hyderabad: Police raids hookah parlour, seven held
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team, Maheshwaram zone raided a hookah parlour at Errakunta on Sunday night and arrested seven youngsters...
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team, Maheshwaram zone raided a hookah parlour at Errakunta on Sunday night and arrested seven youngsters who were present on the premises. The police seized their mobile phones, hookah pots and flavours among other items.
Those apprehended at the illegal hookah parlour were students.
The owners of the establishment Mohd Abdul Hassan and Habeeb Ahmed Sagar are absconding. The owners were operating the ‘Chill On’ parlour in a building at Madina Bazaar in Errakunta Road under Balapur police station limits.
The establishment violated the norms laid down by the law enforcement and was also found operating beyond the permissible business hours, police said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS