Hyderabad: Police ratchet up efforts to wipe out drug menace

Hyderabad: Personnel of all three police Commissionerate's are working round the clock to eradicate the menace of drugs from society. So far, the Hyderabad City Police arrested more than 20 persons in ganja smuggling cases. Similarly, the Cyberabad police nabbed 15 persons and the Rachakonda police 12 who were involved in smuggling.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner said, "the police are working round the clock to stop drugs abuse. Whenever any police station receives a call about drugs teams are rushing to the spot and nabbing the offenders. Moreover, we have also increased our vigil in the AOB (Andhra Odisha Border) areas. The concerned police officers have been regularly patrolling the highway areas because ganja from AOB areas is being supplied to the entire country through highways that passes our State. It is very important that we cut off their trading channel to stop drug abuse."

Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said, "we have stepped up our drive against Ganja trade-in Cyberabad limits with daily continuous raids. Our primary targets are bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters because they are actively involved in drug peddling business. So far, we have arrested more than 15 persons in drug-related cases. If citizens witness any drug abuse instance in their localities then they can contact us (Dial 100). The confidentiality of their identities will be maintained."

He added, "also our strategy is to curb street sale of drugs, whether it is ganja or any other, apart from dealing with primary targets. We are planning to set up an exclusive Narcotics Control Cell which will focus on strategies and steps to be followed to eradicate drugs, with the help of the Excise department and other stakeholders. Our teams have zeroed in on the hotspots where drugs are sold or exchanged. In order to curb drug menace, special teams formed will be in civil dress and keep an eye on all such hotspots. Once, we get information on drug trade, the officers on the field will inform their superiors. The teams will raid the place to nab offenders." Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said "we recently raided a few shops in our jurisdiction and booked cases against persons involved in selling gutka and other banned substances. We will continue these raids until the drug menace is stopped completely."