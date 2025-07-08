Hyderabad: Police recover mobile phones worth over Rs 15 lakh

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police, Balanagar Division, have successfully recovered 69 mobile phones valued at Rs 15,26,000, thanks to the effective use of the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) Portal. These recovered devices have now been returned to their rightful owners.

As part of this initiative, ACP Balanagar Naresh Reddy formally handed over the recovered mobile phones to their owners on Monday at Jeedimetla Police Station.

According to police figures, 36 mobile phones were recovered from within the jurisdiction of Jeedimetla Police Station, 23 from Sanathnagar, seven from Balanagar, and three from Jagadgirigutta police station limits.

Naresh Reddy emphasised the critical role mobile phones play in daily life, containing important information and cherished memories. He noted that while thieves are relentless, the police must be equally persistent in their recovery efforts. "Despite many people being educated, few are aware of how to prevent stolen mobiles from being misused," said Naresh Reddy, additionally recommending the installation of CCTV cameras in colonies and community areas as highly beneficial for ensuring safety and security.

The ACP urged the public to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online across all States and Union Territories. He highlighted that using the CEIR portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and facilitates their swift recovery.