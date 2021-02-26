Hyderabad: Police rescued businessman within 3 hours after kidnap

The Banjara Hills police have rescued a businessman within three hours after he was kidnapped by unidentified assailants. Four people indulged in the kidnap were taken into custody by the police. The incident came to light on Friday.

The victim, Amarnath Reddy was taken away by the assailants from his residence in Banjara Hills. On learning about his disappearance, the family alerted the police who swung into action and launched a search by forming into teams.

Within three hours of the kidnap, the police rescued the businessman and arrested four people. The arrested are the natives of Chennai. It is yet to be learned if the arrested kidnapped the businessman to extort money. An investigation is underway.