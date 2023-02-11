  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad police to auction 1,696 vehicles

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The City Police has proposed to dispose 1,696 seized and abandoned of various types of vehicles by public auction.

Hyderabad: The City Police has proposed to dispose 1,696 seized and abandoned of various types of vehicles by public auction.

According to police, any person having objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC in Banjara Hills, and claim the vehicle with in a period of six months from the date of proclamation, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The particulars of the vehicle are available at auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium in Goshamahal and also available in the official website of Hyderabad City Police www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X