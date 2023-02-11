Hyderabad police to auction 1,696 vehicles

Hyderabad: The City Police has proposed to dispose 1,696 seized and abandoned of various types of vehicles by public auction.

According to police, any person having objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, ICCC in Banjara Hills, and claim the vehicle with in a period of six months from the date of proclamation, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The particulars of the vehicle are available at auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium in Goshamahal and also available in the official website of Hyderabad City Police www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.