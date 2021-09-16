Hyderabad: Police to hold 'grand' martyrs' day, flag day

Hyderabad: The State police have decided to hold the upcoming police martyrs' day scheduled to be held on October 21 in a 'grand' manner. The DGP M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday said that they would also hold the Police Flag Day in equally grand manner from October 21 to 31.

He made these remarks while addressing a review meeting on the issue at his office. The Additional DGPs Govind Singh, Rajiv Ratan, Jithender, Shivadhar Reddy, Anil Kumar, Swathi Lakra, IGP Prabhakar Rao, and Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra attended. The DGP said the department was taking steps for massive participation of people in the events, adding that the celebrations will be held by following Covid guidelines.

He stated that the Centre had issued orders to celebrate the Police Flag Day. Reddy asked the police officials to hold 'open house' in each police station of a zone, besides conducting online essay-writing and elocution competitions on the two events.