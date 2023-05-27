Hyderabad: Policeman performs CPR to a man who collapsed on road, receives applauds

Hyderabad: A traffic policeman Shaik Mohd Shahbaz working at the Bahadurpura traffic police station has received applauds from netizens after he reached out to a man and performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) who collapsed suddenly on the road. This incident reportedly trook place on Friday evening.

The police man was clearing the traffic on the Puranapul Bridge where he noticed a man, aged around 30 years, who was on an Activa collapsing on the road.

“I rushed to the man and pulled him on the side of the road. He was unable to breathe and sweating, I performed a CPR on him. Finally, he responded and I offered him water from my bottle. After recovering, he left in an auto rickshaw to hospital,” informed Shahbaz.

The video of the traffic policeman extending assistance has gone viral on social media platforms drawing praises from the citizens.

“I did my duty. Our senior officers are imparting us basic medical training to help people and we are utilising it,” he said.

Similarly on February 24, a traffic police constable in Rajendranagar limits received praises from the netizens and also from the Health Minister T Harish Rao after his timely actions saved a life of a man who suffered heart attack. Now this video of police Rajashekar performing CPR on a man has gone viral on social media. A Twitter handle user identified as Surya Reddy has shared this video where the constable was seen performing CPR to a man who was seen in an unconscious state. The public nearby too have supported the constable. The video was tagged Cyberabad traffic police and also to the health minister who in turn has lauded the efforts of the constable in saving a life of a common man.