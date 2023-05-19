Hyderabad: Political clash erupts, councillor injured

Rangareddy: In a recent incident that unfolded at the Shadnagar police station premises, a factional feud between leaders of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party resulted in injuries to Councilor Ishwar Raju. The clash erupted between Ishwar Raju, the seventh ward councilor of Ayyappa Colony in Shadnagar town, and Ashok, a resident of the same colony, on Wednesday night. What started as a minor issue quickly escalated, leading to the intervention of the police.

According to local reports, tensions had been simmering between Ishwar Raju and Ashok for several days. As the situation reached a boiling point, both parties decided to settle their dispute at the Shadnagarpolice station. Unfortunately, the situation spiraled into violence when Ashok’s followers launched an attack on Ishwar Raju. Chaos ensued as members from both factions engaged in clashes. The town CI Naveen Kumar promptly intervened, and the police managed to disperse the warring groups. However,Raju sustained injuries to his leg during the altercation. CCTV footage also captured members of Ashok’s gang arriving at Raju’s residence.

It is alleged that the feud was triggered by Ashok’s encroachment on a park area in the colony, to which Raju responded.

Ashok’s son was previously involved in a fight near the residence of former MLA BakkaniNarasimhulu, where MLA intervened to diffuse the situation. This incident prompted both factions to converge on Raju’s house, leading to another clash. Subsequently, they proceeded to file a complaint at the Shadnagar Police Station. However, Raju was reportedly attacked by Ashok’s group upon arriving at the police station.

In response to the incident, the police have registered a case against both sides for causing a disturbance at the police station.

Raju has expressed his concerns, questioning the safety of others if an elected councilor can be subjected to such an attack. He further stated that if not for the timely intervention of the police, the situation could have escalated even further.