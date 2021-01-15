Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with all her family members, took part in the traditional Pongal festival celebrations at Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday. She The Governor prepared the traditional Pongal dish and offered prayers for the health, prosperity, and wellbeing of all. The celebrations were conducted in a highly traditional manner and all the rituals associated with the Pongal celebrations were performed in front of the Main House, the official residence of the Governor in the Raj Bhavan complex. Preparing the Pongal dish, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan offered it to the Sun and it was later served to the participants.

The traditional Pongal dish, which means ''spilling over" or "boiling over," signifies the abundance and prosperity and is offered to the Sun as thanks giving as part of the Harvest Festival. The Governor said, "it is our tradition to thank the nature for all the abundance, health, and prosperity during our festivals that are essentially linked to our Mother Nature."

The Governor was joined by her husband and renowned Nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan, and her parents and other family members, and the staff of Raj Bhavan at the traditional Pongal celebrations.

Governor flew the kites with messages on Vaccine and Atma Nirbhar Bharat.