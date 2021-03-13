Hyderabad: Poor people plead for Basti Dawakhanas

Karkhana: Even as almost all localities in City received improved medical and health amenities in the past few years in the name of Basti Dawakhana, residents of Karkhana are yet to get the provision. Most of them are forced to approach private clinics for check-ups.

Residents of Karkhana, specially slum-dwellers, have been demanding a basthi dawakhana in SCB ward III. Locals point out that, despite several representations to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board officials, the issue is yet to be resolved. They had also brought it to the notice of SCB MLA G Sayanna, without success.

"If one wants to visit government-run health clinics, we have to travel all the way to other wards in SCB. Everyone is giving false promises during elections that they would construct a health centre but nothing concrete has been initiated as yet. If basthi dawakhana comes up at Karkhana then it would help around 10,000-15,000 people who are eagerly waiting to avail of the facilities," said Y Ramesh, a local resident.

"It is more like SCB is playing with lives of locals living in the area. A few weeks back when I was suffering from fever, I was forced to visit a nearby private hospital for treatment. We want a Basti Dawakhana in our area, as I cannot afford to go to nearby private clinics/hospitals. The government hospitals are also way too far from the colony," said Asif Ali, another resident.

"Whenever there is an emergency the locals are forced to travel almost 10-15 km for getting check- ups at closest government hospital. During the pandemic people struggled to get proper treatment. We are vexed of representing the matter," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social worker and resident of Karkhana.

He said: "We have also requested SCB officials for a community hall, as this would help cater to the needs of lower and middle income groups, as they can avail of the service. We demanded a library for children so that they can get exposed to wider knowledge.