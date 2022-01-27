Hyderabad: Poor sanitation, bad roads worry Yakutpura residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Yakutpura area, one of the major constituencies in the city, are forced to dwell under miserable conditions due to lack of basic civic amenities. They face problems like poor sanitation, bad roads, sewer and nala overflow. They alleged that the area was devoid of municipal facilities and blamed that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and local leaders are hand in glove over the civic works in the area.

Small areas like Yakutpura SRT colony, Zafer road, Bada Bazar, Imlibun and Chowni come under the Yakutpura area. The residents of these areas raised issues like bad roads, inadequate sewage and drainage systems, garbage dump on main roads, broken footpaths and improper sanitation.

Abdul Rahman, a resident of Zafer road said "The condition of the roads has worsened. Roads were dug up for work and are left without leveling. In most of the area no road has been repaired for the last several years. The silt cleaned from the drain is dumped on roads. Bad roads, potholes, and waterlogging during the monsoon affect the residents badly. Garbage is dumped on the main road near dividers and stray animals keep roaming on roads which creates nuisance on roads."

At Bada Bazar roads are dug-up for laying pipeline but were left as it is without re-carpeting. Commuters and residents are facing inconvenience commuting on the road.

Asif a daily commuter said, "From the past one month the road has not been repaired and we are the ones who are facing difficulties."

Rizwan Khan, resident of Yakutpura said "Even after filing several complaints, no work was done. Till the issue has been taken up on social media by tagging higher officials or government representatives the issue will not be solved. Shockingly, the officer conducts work in another location and reposts it by saying the work is done. But the issue remains the same."

Shiva of Imlibun mooted, "most of the area in Yakutpura has no upgradation of sewer and drinking water pipelines. The upgradation of new pipelines is a must in the entire area. It is necessary to be modified as per new residential requirement.

Rahman mooted that "As these areas lack stormwater drains and have open nala it results in inundation and no steps were taken to ensure the inundation. Open nala flowing towards Dabeerpura is in the worst condition. No desilting has been done for years and no construction of boundary wall has been done. During rains, all garbage flows into the nala resulting in overflow and inundation in nearby areas. The municipality has to take a permanent solution on the overflowing of nala."

Residents say other issues like no streetlights, no proper sanitation, and no lifting of garbage remains common in the colony. Several times residents have asked to clear the garbage but workers do not lift it up. Stinch is formed and is unbearable.