Hyderabad: PoP idols flood markets as city faces crunch of green Ganeshas

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols

♦ Made from natural materials such as clay, wood, or flowers

♦ Do not pollute the environment

♦ More affordable than PoP idols

Impact

♣ Surge in the availability of PoP idols

♣ Substantial price hike in Ganesh idols

♣ Prices of Ganesh idols soaring by 25-30%

♣ 14-18ft Rs 90,000-1 lakh

♣ Shortage of clay idols

♣ 1-foot Ganesh idols price last year was Rs 1500 and this year is around Rs 2000 - 2500

Cause

♣ Monsoon rains have posed a significant challenge for clay idol makers

♣ State government’s approval for the production of PoP idols

How to Choose an Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol

♥ Look for idols made from natural materials

♥ Avoid idols that are painted with toxic chemicals

♥ Choose idols that are made by local artisans

Hyderabad: With scarcity of eco-friendly Ganesh idols in the market, the State government’s approval for the production of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols has led to a surge in their availability. As a result, the city’s markets, in every nook and corner, are stocked with PoP idols. Additionally, this year has witnessed a substantial price hike in Ganesh idols, soaring by 25 to 30 percent, doubling the rates observed in the previous year.

According to clay idol makers, the monsoon rains have posed a significant challenge this festive season. The city experienced torrential rainfall in July, which coincided with the initial phase of idol crafting for artisans. Further, the situation was exacerbated when heavy downpours returned in the first week of September, just when artisans were in the final stages of giving their creations their finishing touches.

Manoj Kumar, idol maker, Dhoolpet said, “Most of their clay idols haven’t dried for them to take up colouring or add any embellishments due to extreme weather, so many clay artisans have switched to PoP. The shortage of clay idols in the market has led to an increase in prices. For instance, 1-foot Ganesh idols price last year was Rs 1500 and this year is around Rs 2000 to Rs 2500. Even, the cost of big idols has shot up, this year the cost of a 5 feet idol is around Rs 10,000, whereas last year it was Rs 6000 while that of a 14-ft to 18 ft idol is costing Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh and also 4-inch idol is also costing of Rs 2000.

When The Hans India team visited various idol workshops founded that compared to last year this year many idol stores were stocked up with PoP idols, few shops were only selling clay idols with very limited stock, and also only small idols were on the display.

“With the State government giving nod for making PoP Ganesh idols this year, many idol sellers preferred to transport PoP idols from other States rather than crafting the idols over here, which has left the clay makers in deep concern. Compared to last year this year I have received very let orders and also due to recent rains I could not make many clay idols. Compared to PoP idols, clay idols are pocket-friendly, it starts from Rs 50. Despite government encouraging eco-friendly idols, they themselves gave a nod for PoP, don’t know what’s the logic behind that.” said K Nagesh, eco-friendly Ganesh idol manufacturer, Chaderghat.

“The incessant rains filled the lakes to the brim making it difficult to extract clay and didn’t allow the idols to dry in time. Without drying, I can’t paint them,” said Sai Shankar, an idol maker from L B Nagar, adding, “While I made 500 clay idols to export this year, I have managed to get bookings for less than 200 so far,’’ said Raju, another eco-friendly Ganesh idol manufacturer.