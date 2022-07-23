Hyderabad: Portion of Mecca Masjid crumbles

Hyderabad: A massive portion beside the wazu khana (ablution area) at historic Mecca Masjid was collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday. The walls and roof of a portion of the heritage structure came down crumbling.

As it was Friday, the mosque was filled with hundreds of Muslims as they perform wazu (ablution) in an ablution tank and also at the wazu khana which was very close to the wall which was crumbled.

According to mussallies at Mecca Masjid, the portion came down crumbling after the Asr prayers as it was raining heavily.

Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist at Old city said, during the visits of the officials to Mecca Masjid said, locals also identified these structures and asked them to repair, but it was neglected by the officials posing danger to the people.

"Several representations were given to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Minority Welfare, and Wakf Board to repair the heritage structure in Mecca Masjid. The structure was also identified as dilapidated by the Municipal corporation but yet was neglected by the officials," he added.