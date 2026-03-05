Hyderabad power demand hits all-time high

Hyderabad: Electricity demand within the Greater Hyderabad limits has created a new record. On Tuesday, the peak electricity demand reached 4,421 megawatts. This is the highest electricity demand recorded till date. Notably, the previous highest demand of 4,352 megawatts, recorded on May 6, 2025, has been surpassed this time in March itself.

Typically, electricity demand reaches peak levels in May when summer intensifies. However, this time, due to an early rise in temperatures and increased commercial and domestic usage, record-level demand has been registered at the beginning of March itself. The growing use of air conditioners and coolers has significantly contributed to the surge in demand.

In response to the record increase in demand, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, said Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited Chairman & Managing Director Jitesh V. Patil, IAS. He added that, in view of the rising demand, field level officials and staff have already been instructed to closely monitor the load on 33 kV/11 kV feeders and power transformers at substations.