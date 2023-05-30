Live
Hyderabad: Power outage plagues government hospital; patients in distress
- Lack of functioning generator exacerbates challenges for healthcare facility
- Critical medical services disrupted, causing temporary suspension and patient inconvenience
- Urgent intervention needed to ensure uninterrupted medical care and services
Rangareddy: The Government hospital in Shadnagar is currently facing a distressing situation that has left patients and their families in dire circumstances. During a power outage that lasted approximately an hour on Monday afternoon, the hospital staff displayed a lack of concern, exacerbating the difficulties faced by patients. This prominent hospital failure to possess a functioning generator has raised eyebrows and further compounded the challenges, particularly for patients from rural areas.
Under the scorching sun, individuals seeking medical treatment at the hospital are enduring severe hardships due to the lack of electricity. It is disheartening to discover that a facility of such magnitude lacks a backup generator to provide essential power supply during emergencies.
The power outage has disrupted critical medical services, including X-rays and computer systems, resulting in their temporary suspension. As a result, patients are left waiting for alternative services.
Unfortunately, the medical and health department officials have shown little regard for the situation and have failed to address the urgent need for electricity. Consequently, individuals are experiencing heightened anxiety and distress as their health conditions are compromised.
The lack of attention and action from hospital authorities has left patients and their families in a state of panic, uncertain about when their medical needs will be attended to.
The absence of functioning medical equipment and systems due to the power outage not only compromises patient care but also raises concerns about the hospital’s preparedness for unforeseen circumstances.
The local residents and patients have expressed their dismay over the situation and are calling for immediate intervention from the relevant authorities.
They emphasise the pressing need for a robust backup power supply system to ensure uninterrupted medical services, especially during crucial need of the hour.