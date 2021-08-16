Hyderabad: Powergrid (SRTS-I) celebrated the 75th Independence Day

Hyderabad: The Powergrid Sothern Region Transmission System-I (SRTS-I) celebrated the 75th Independence Day at all its establishments across Telangana, AP and part of Karnataka with enthusiasm.

At SRTS-I headquarters in Secunderabad, the flag was hoisted by Anoop Kumar, executive director (SRTS-I).

He said the nation was facing a crisis due to Covid and requested people to follow appropriate behaviour.

Kumar explained how the power sector, especially Powergrid, had maintained its line availability for transmission as well as completion of running projects during the pandemic. He spoke eloquently about the importance of independence and future growth of POWERGRID; how it can become a part of nation-building process.

B S Rao, senior GM (HR)/HoP welcomed. Sports and games were organised by the Powergrid Employees' Welfare Association (PEWA) and Deep Sikha Mahila Samiti (DSMS) and prizes distributed. George Denny, Chief GMs (AM), NV Raju, (Proj), Rao, other senior officials, employees and their families were present.