Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush

Hyderabad : With the flood of visitors to the Praja Palana centers in Hyderabad, the local authorities announced an area-wise schedule for submitting the applications by the locals. Many people returned to their homes without submitting applications on the first day of Praja Palana as the officials refused to register their names. People have been asked to visit the offices on the scheduled date.

The public who turned to Praja Palana centres to file applications faced a lot of hardships.

They pointed out that the State government announced that the applications would be distributed to people well in advance but many complained that they did not receive the forms. A few of them also found it difficult to fill out the forms, as it was only in Telugu and it would be better if the forms were available in Urdu and English. Apart from this, there was no clarity on ration card issues.

In a few centres including Jeedimetla, Kompally, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, and Charminar, people were sent back by the officials stating that applications were being accepted area-wise and on specific dates as per schedule. A chart disclosing the schedule of receiving applications from a particular area and a specific date is displayed at the centres.

In addition, xerox copies of the application were not accepted in many centres, such as Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, and Malakpet, and applicants were instead asked to submit original printouts. In addition to this due to a lack of clarity, many senior citizens, who are receiving pensions, were also seen filing fresh applications.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of situations, local leaders were seen exploiting the local citizens by charging Rs 500 and assuring them that their application would get approved. Additionally, a few photocopy shops charged Rs 40 for black and white and Rs 80 for colour printouts.

“There was a lot of confusion in regards to the ration card, when I inquired from the officials they stated that there is no official notice in this regard. Even to apply for a fresh ration card, there is no clarity among the officials” said Sravani, who wanted to apply for a double-bedroom house scheme.

“We were told that forms would be given to us one day before the programme, but no officials have shown up to hand over the applications, so even after waiting in lengthy lines for hours, when it was our turn, there were no forms available, and the officials asked us to come back tomorrow,” said Rahul Rao, a resident of Secunderabad.

“I was informed at my centre that they are not accepting black and white application forms, so without having any option I was forced to pay Rs 80 for a colour copy,” said Amina Begum, a resident of Malakpet, who wanted to apply for Mahalakshmi Scheme.

Sai Teja, a dweller of Nizampet, stated, "Many local leaders are trapping innocent locals and assuring them that the applications will be approved if they pay Rs 500. Many locals in our areas have fallen into this trap because there has been no official confirmation from the government that ration cards are mandatory and even income declaration is required as part of the application, but local leaders are threatening that ration cards are required and extorting money.”

According to GHMC officials, around 600 counters are set up in 150 wards and about 10,000 staffers have been drafted for the programme. No of applications received under Abhayahastam is of 17,3262 and other application received were around 20714.Number of households covered is 239739.