Hyderabad: PRC gives some relief, but not satisfactory

Himayatnagar: The CITU Telangana State committee has expressed the view that although the PRC announcement by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has "given some relief, but it is not satisfactory."



Committee leaders Chukka Ramulu and M Saibabu said in a statement that the PRC was not satisfactory because of the prolonged time (33 months) the government took to announce it. Besides, they said the it ignored many important problems of the employees. "Even while announcing it, KCR did not disclose the minimum wages," they flayed.

The CITU leaders stated that the PRC was due in July 2018 and that the employees were dissatisfied because of the cut in fitment from 43 to 30 per cent now. Besides, there was no mention of the employees' demand for scrapping the CPS and implement the old scheme.

Ramulu and Saibabu called for a deep assessment of the PRC and also the need for implementing the equal wages for equal work for workers in many sectors. They stated that it was not proper to extend the 180 wage-linked holidays to only some women employees. They said, "it is better that this holiday is extended to all women government staff. Also, there is a need for regularising the services of the contract and outsourcing employees working in various government departments."