Hyderabad: Pre-monsoon works in Old City still incomplete

Hyderabad: Although the monsoon has arrived, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is yet to complete the pre-monsoon works, like cleaning nalas, manholes, storm water lines, culverts and other spots prone to water-logging in the Charminar zone limits.

The GHMC is facing criticism for its failure to complete the flagship project before the monsoon. Several such projects, particularly in the southern part of the city, are yet to be taken up by the corporation. The city experienced rainfall this week flooding several roads, colonies and localities.

The worst affected areas were Chandrayanguta, Baba Nagar, Falaknuma and Attapur which also faced floods in October 2020. The routine water-logging pointas, at Attapur, Falaknuma Bridge and other areas, continued to have heavy water despite years of complaints.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority cell, said the pre-monsoon works are yet to be completed by the GHMC. Earlier, such works used to be sanctioned a month before and completed before the season. But now several works, including de-silting of SW drains, pipelines and nalas are being delayed.

"The rain on June 16 and on Monday showed that no pre-monsoon works were taken up to prevent water-logging," he added.

In places like Mecca Colony and Kalapathar, box-type drains have been replaced by open nalas, as a result water took hours to drain. The Mecca Colony in Ramnasthpura, Bahadurpura, was completely flooded. Residents say, converting an open nala into a box drain is a bad idea. Crores were spent by the GHMC to resolve flooding issue in the area, but in vain. We are suffering more now than in the past.

In the name of SNDP works, several projects were being sanctioned but nothing was being done. "There is nothing strategic about the SNDP wing because, it is nothing but old work being undertaken with a new name as they continue to build retaining walls and covers over nalas," Ahmed observed.

In Yakutpura, after the floods effect, residents approached the Telangana State Human Rights Commission for highlighting the negligence of GHMC which led to overflowing of Yesrab Nagar nala in Rein Bazar. The nala widening work has been started. The HRC had directed to complete the work by June 15, but still the it is going on; it is delayed.

Pointed out Abdul Rahman, a social activist, "several houses were inundated and faced huge loss. Despite the HRC directive, the works are yet to be completed. This shows that the south zone GHMC is neglecting the work." He said the GHMC commissioner also issued a memo to officers for the delay."

"The GHMC Charminar zone staff has to pull up their socks and strive to complete the work as early as possible. Or else, several areas may face flooding; rain may damage many more houses."

The Charminar zone officers said "With the experience of 2020, we are well prepared for the monsoon this year. Our emergency teams are on the ground. We are coordinating well with other wings and departments."