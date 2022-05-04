Hyderabad: Pre-pandemic era Eid festivities return

Hyderabad: Muslims across the state celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday with religious zeal and fervour after two years of subdued festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Eid prayers were held at open places, mosques, and Eidgahs in all cities, towns, and villages.

The Eid celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting that Muslims observe throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim community. In the last two years, Muslims had skipped performing Eid-ul-Fitr prayers twice, and Eid-ul-Adha once due to the first and second wave of Covid-19. They had performed Eid prayers indoors.

After two years, dressed in traditional attire Muslims visited the mosques and Eidgahs and attended the special prayers. At Mir Alam Eidgah, over one lakh Muslims attended the prayers which were led by Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi. Huge gatherings were also witnessed at the Old Eidgah at Madannapet, Qutb Shahi Tombs Eidgah, Masab Tank Hockey Ground, Eidgah Balamrai at Secunderabad and other places. The Telangana State Wakf Board and other government departments made elaborate arrangements at the places. Mohammed Mouzam, a sexagenarian at Eidgah Mir Alam, said: "I have been blessed that I have performed special congregational Eid prayers at Eidgah after two years. In the last two years, we Muslims performed Eid prayers at home."

Likewise, the historic Mecca Masjid, Masjid-e-Qutb Shahi, Shahi Masjid, Azizia Masjid, and several other mosques in the city also witnessed huge crowds. Muslims thronged in large numbers as the congregational prayers were held after two years as they were suspended in view of restrictions imposed on the mass gathering due to the Covid pandemic.



At Mir Alam Eidgah, Madannapet Eidgah and Mecca Masjid senior police officials met people after prayers and extended Eid greetings. After Eid prayers people greeted each other and later went to meet their relatives, friends and well-wishers to extend the wishes.

After the early morning Eid prayers, Muslims headed home for their first breakfast with Eid delicacy 'Sheerkurma' to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.