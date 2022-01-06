Hyderabad: Public transport passengers flout Covid precautions

Hyderabad: With Covid-19 cases once again surging in the city, it seems that still, people have learned no lessons from the first and second waves. In public transport, especially buses, trains, trucks and autos, all the norms are being flouted, as many are not wearing masks and following social distancing.

The Hans India team noticed that railway stations and almost all bus depots are not following Covid protocols. What is worse, safety protocols are being ignored, with people seen moving carefree without masks and not following social distancing norms in bus-stands.

According to a few passengers, autorickshaw drivers in the city do not have necessary equipment like a cover shield separating them from passengers. Also, many passengers are not masked and are giving a go-by to social distancing norms while travelling with two-three passengers, more particularly in share-autos. Also in a few buses, conductors are not instructing passengers to maintain physical distancing. Some buses are not properly cleaned.

Said Manohar Rao, a daily passenger, "Although many NGOs have taken the initiative to sensitise people on Covid protocols people seem not bothered at all to follow them. First of all we, the citizens, should be aware of the current pandemic situation and try to follow the Covid protocols. But the citizens are least bothered about their health. Recently when I was travelling in a bus from Secunderabad to Kukatpally many people were found not wearing masks. Neither the conductor nor the driver appeared least bothered to instruct passengers. They should be proper inspection by authorities in bus stands."

Sri Harshitha Chada, another daily passenger, said, "In view of the rising Covid cases and the spread of new variant Omnicorn, an important control intervention needs to be adhered to is social distancing measure. With specific reference to public transport, like buses, autos and Metro, public seem to totally neglect the compliances required for a Covid-appropriate behaviour. As the third wave seems unavoidable, the public are urged to avoid non-essential travel and maintain at least six feet distance from others."

On the condition of anonymity, a senior TSRTC official said, "Let it be buses and depots, our officials are daily warning people to wear masks. We have instructed conductors to ensure that passengers maintain social distancing, but it is up to people to be cautious and wear masks. Also, sometimes a few passengers indulge in heated arguments if they are told to wear masks. Apart from this, our vehicles are being sanitised after every trip at night, before they are parked in depots, as sanitation has become a part of maintenance." said a senior TSRTC officer.