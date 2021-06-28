Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: PV Narasimha Rao statue unveiled in Necklace road

PV Narasimha Rao statue unveiled in Necklace road
x

PV Narasimha Rao statue unveiled in Necklace road

Highlights

A 16-feet statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has been unveiled at Necklace road in Hyderabad by the governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary.

A 16-feet statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has been unveiled at Necklace road in Hyderabad by the governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary. Ministers, PV Narasimha Rao's daughter MLC Vani Devi, GHMC mayor and others were

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister and the governor paid floral tributes at PV Gyan Bhoomi. The event also marks the end of PV Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X