Hyderabad: PV Narasimha Rao statue unveiled in Necklace road

A 16-feet statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has been unveiled at Necklace road in Hyderabad by the governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of PV Narasimha Rao's birth anniversary. Ministers, PV Narasimha Rao's daughter MLC Vani Devi, GHMC mayor and others were

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister and the governor paid floral tributes at PV Gyan Bhoomi. The event also marks the end of PV Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations.