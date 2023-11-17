Hyderabad: Rahul to address 5 meetings in Telangana State

Hyderabad : Freebies from e-scooters to one-tola gold at the time of marriage for girls in addition to the six guarantees will be part of the Congress manifesto to be announced by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.

The six guarantees which have been designed on the Karnataka model include free transportation facility for differently abled and women. The other assurances are Rs 1 lakh under a similar scheme like BRS’ Kalyanalaxmi at the time of marriage and internet facility to all students. The GoP also promises a better alternative to the Dharani portal which had become an issue of controversy with the BRS alleging that the removal of Dharani would harm the farmers and Rythu Bandhu scheme would be stopped.

The Congress is also likely to clarify on the “negative campaign” by the BRS that the Karnataka Congress government had failed to provide free power even for three hours at a stretch in Karnataka. TPCC president Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the Congress had never promised free power in Karnataka during the poll campaign and it was just four months in government and had inherited certain legacy from the BJP government. Former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi who would be on whirlwind tour of the state is likely to speak on these lines during a series of public meetings at Pinapaka, Narsampet, Warangal (E), Warangal (W) and Rajendranagar on Friday.

Kharge on the other hand will be holding organisational meetings with party leaders in the city after releasing the manifesto. He will also address a public meeting at Quthbullapur in the evening. The Congress has geared up to mobilise massive crowds at all the five meetings which Rahul Gandhi will address.