Hyderabad: Rain batters most of Jalpally municipality

Jalpally: With just one hour rain on Wednesday morning, most areas in Jalpally municipality, on the city outskirts, turned into a cesspool due to lack of sewage system in many wards. The clogged outlets in several localities forced storm water to gushed into houses, as people were left high and dry out of the blue.

Houses in several colonies, such as Owais Colony, opposite the Bara Mulgi area, Pink Palace in the Errakunta area in ward1, Sadat Nagar and Toor Colony in ward 27, Tayyaba Colony, ward 26, Minar Colony and the Markaz area in ward 25 were inundated. Clogged water lines blocked road connectivity in several areas. Garbage, which was not cleared for weeks, was seen flouting over the clogged water in several areas.

Bemoaned Abdul Wahed Khan of Errakunta, m "manholes and nalas were not cleared for two years, which resulted in water clogging after Wednesday morning rain in several areas of Errakunta. Every time we raise the issue with concerned municipal authorities, we get only one reply that there is no sufficient staff or funds to provide regular sanitary services. Recently we gave a written representation to municipal authorities regarding the necessity of cleaning the nalas. However, this too failed to yield any result."

Blaming that most development works were confined only to foundation stone ceremonies in Jalpally municipality, Samad Bin Siddiq, a senior Congress leader said, "in the name of development, only foundation stones were seen erected at several wards while the incontrovertible fact is most areas are lacking roads, sewage lines or storm water lines. Routine sanitary services to take a back seat when it comes to urban local body called Jalpally municipality on the city outskirts. Cherry on the top is that the municipality is imposing property tax with increased slab sans providing any basic facilities in most colonies."