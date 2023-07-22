Hyderabad: Rain Rage Engulfs City

Hyderabad: With no signs of abating,incessant rains continue to batter the city of pearls, Hyderabad for the fourth successive day on Friday, spawning fear and chaos among the city dwellers.While heavy rains pound the district across the State, the continued spell of rain drenched the city to the hilt. With rain continuing, mercury slipped in the city by several notches.

As the city continues to be pummelled by heavy rain, waterlogging woes are pouring in from dwellers of different localities. So much so, rainwater gushed into the houses in few localities in Rajendranagar segment,forcing the inmates of the houses to scurry for safety.

Electronic products and other utility items are being packed. The relentless rainfall resulted in the waterlogging in many areas across the city. The waterlogged roads threw motorists into a tizzy, resulting in ‘terrific’ traffic jams.Traffic cops braving the rains grappled hard to regulate the snarled-up vehicular traffic. Nalas particularly in the Old City were overflowing menacingly, keeping the dwellers in the vicinity on the edge.

It appears the city’s infrastructure has gone for a toss as rhetoric of powers-that-be of replicating Dallas-like city sounds sham and hollow. As the picturesque Hussainsagar is brimming with fresh rainwater, due to copious inflows till Friday morning, basement parking lots in apartments in a plethora of localities were also flooded and vehicles damaged. Hope city planners will wake up from slumber and initiate pragmatic approach rather than sounding quixotic to deal with rain-related woes without any hiccups.