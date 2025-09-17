Hyderabad Rains Today: Scattered Showers Expected in LB Nagar & Nearby Areas

Scattered rains are expected in Hyderabad today. Areas like LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Badangpet, Meerpet, BN Reddy, Uppal, Nagole, and Amberpet may see rain in the next hour.

More rain spells will come in the afternoon. People are advised to stay safe.

Carry umbrellas while going out. Avoid waterlogged streets if possible.