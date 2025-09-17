  • Menu
Hyderabad Rains Today: Scattered Showers Expected in LB Nagar & Nearby Areas

Highlights

Hyderabad may see scattered rains today in areas like LB Nagar, Uppal, Meerpet, and Amberpet. More spells are expected in the afternoon. Stay safe and carry umbrellas.

Scattered rains are expected in Hyderabad today. Areas like LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Badangpet, Meerpet, BN Reddy, Uppal, Nagole, and Amberpet may see rain in the next hour.

More rain spells will come in the afternoon. People are advised to stay safe.

Carry umbrellas while going out. Avoid waterlogged streets if possible.

