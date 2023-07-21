Hyderabad: Rains trigger huge traffic jams

Hyderabad: Heavy rain has been lashing the city for the third consecutive day, many areas that include the IT corridor and Begumpet were badly hit by traffic snarl on Thursday.

The roads in front of the Secretariat and the Martyr’s Memorial were seen in at least one-foot deep water. Similar scenes were witnessed in Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Nampally, Bowenpally, Habsiguda, Tarnaka, Dilsukhnagar, Nagole, Ramanthapur, Malakpet, Manikonda, Raidurgam, Madhapur and several other parts of the city.

Visuals of bumper-to-bumper vehicular movement, moving at snail’s pace near Biodiversity junction, captured by denizens went viral. Further, traffic blockade continued to choke the entire IT corridor, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Lakdikapul, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Tarnaka upto Uppal. A few commuters stated that it took almost an hour to cross the Raidurg Metro station road, as the complete lane was flooded with water.

With the traffic thrown out of gear, Cyberabad police mobilised its entire force for traffic management and took all possible measures to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.

“Please stay indoors and avoid travel to the extent possible” tweeted Cyberabad traffic police.

“Citizens are alerted not to go near electric poles, trees, hoardings, temporary or very old constructions” Rachakonda commissioner of police, D.S. Chauhan tweeted.

Meanwhile taking advantage of the situation, cab and auto drivers were seen charging exorbitant surge prices due to the rains. A trip from Begumpet to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport would cost over Rs 2,000 and Mindspace to Nacharam was charged around Rs 2,150. Users also complained of drivers abruptly canceling rides and demanding payment only in cash that too double.