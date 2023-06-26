  • Menu
Hyderabad: Rainwater sweeps into Avantika Express train triggers stir on social media

The incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday, compelled railway staff to address the issue by cleaning the flooded passageway

Hyderabad: The viral video of a Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express depicting rainwater seeping through the air conditioning vents in a two-tier coach, leading to discomfort and inconvenience for the passengers. The incident, which reportedly took place on Saturday, compelled railway staff to address the issue by cleaning the flooded passageway.

Video Courtesy: TOT News Telugu

The repeated incidents of water leakage within the coach has triggered a stir on various online platforms, with users expressing their dissatisfaction towards the Indian Rail Services. The hashtags #AvantikaExpress and #IndianRailway quickly gained traction on Twitter as individuals shared their reactions to the now-viral video.

