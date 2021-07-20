Hyderabad: Raja Singh seeks development works in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh met Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar here at GHMC head office.

Raja Singh discussed the various issues like Goshamahal development works of roads and Nala overflowing problems with the GHMC commissioner and appealed to release the funds for the development and accelerate the works immediately.

The Goshamahal MLA also added that water stagnates on roads every time when it rains and to speed up the Nala works and during the monsoon GHMC should deploy additional manpower to solve the problems of the public, he added.

The higher officials of GHMC should be on fields during the monsoon so that they will get to know the ground level situation and the problems faced by the people, he added.

The MLA appealed to the GHMC Commissioner to release the funds for road development works and complete the Nala works soon. If not, he said he will stage a dharna at GHMC head office, said Raja Singh.