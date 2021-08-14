Hyderabad: Rajendranagar a tavern, remains on top of list with drunk and drive cases

Rajendranagar: Considered as a 'tavern of dipsomaniac' for number of liquor shops with staggering consumption, the Rajendranagar area – a transit point between Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district on the busy National Highway-44, holds a niche over other areas in booze sale, besides an exponential number of drunk-and-drive cases. The marriage between unrelenting consumers and the upbeat trend of consumption is doing well in brewing revenue for the industry and the exchequer.



To begin with drunk-and-drive cases, Rajendranagar tops the list with an average 12-15 cases registered every day. As per statistics released by the local traffic police, 527 cases were registered from July to August 12. Of them 367 persons were produced in the court and 102 were sent to prison for periods ranging from two to 22 days.

Shayamsundar, CI Traffic Police said, "of the 527 cases, July witnessed 368 drunk-and-drive cases, while 159 were registered during the last 12 days. In all 367 caught while driving under the influence of liquor during the last two months (229 cases in July and 138 till August 12) were produced in the the court. The penalties imposed on the rule breakers fetched a total penal amount of Rs.19,84,200 since July. The overall penalty amount stood at a whopping Rs.11,28,400 realized in July. Only 12 days of August fetched Rs. 8,55,800.

In the number of liquor shops, Rajendranagar holds an upper hand as, according to officials, it has 12 liquor shops, of the 28 in the entire Shamshabad excise circle. However, local people have their own version. "While the Kattedan area, under Rajendranagar, carries around 12-15 wine shops, only the Durganagar-Budvel stretch has 7-8 outlets. Madhuban Colony, Sriram Nagar Colony, in Mailardevpally, have more than five shops," informed Sharma, who is well acquainted with the area.