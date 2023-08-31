Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan celebrations held grandly at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is an auspicious event celebrated all over India with sisters tying Rakhis to brothers, seeking their protection and blessings. The Governor said that similarly sisters should extend their love and affection towards brothers also. Celebrating occasions like these bind families together, said the Governor. She wished peace and happiness on the occasion, to the people of Telangana.

Tamilisai participated in celebrations of “Rakhi for Soldiers”, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, organised by Samskruti Foundation in association with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). The objective of the ‘Rakhi for Soldiers’programme is to foster an invaluable exchange by way of tying Rakhis by students to esteemed military officers while celebrating the spirit of guardianship and patriotism. This interaction will leave an indelible mark on the students, reminding them of their responsibilities as future custodians of our nation’s heritage.

“This is the first time that Rakhi for Soldiers program is being organised here. In the history Raj Bhavan this the first time, we are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with soldiers. We are also proud are to reach the moon and let’s also celebrate the joys moment on this occasion”, she said “We need to sow this seed time to time. We have bondage with soldiers. We are able to celebrate festivals like these; we are living and leading our lives because soldiers are keeping us safe at home. Their contribution is immense. Young generation is present with us.”