Hyderabad: Ramzan arrangements reviewed

Hyderabad: With Ramzan fast approaching a review meeting was held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Khairtabad zone on Monday, on finishing all arrangements under the Shaikpet division. Shaikpet Corporator Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin interacted with Khairatabad zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran.

The corporator enquired about the ongoing preparation works and urged him to take care and not to cause any inconvenience to Muslims during the month-long fasting period.

Later, another meeting was held with the GHMC entomology and sanitation wing in Shaikpet.

Sanitation officials were given clear instructions to keep the surroundings of mosques clean and to remove garbage and other waste every day. He also asked them to take steps to avoid any sewage overflow in the vicinity of mosques in the division.