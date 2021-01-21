Hyderabad: Rash drivers of tankers creating terror on road

Rajendranagar: Rash driving, posing risk to the lives of commuters, and regular accidents by the drivers of water tankers hired by HMWS&SB are fostering a climate of fear on the roads especially in south zone areas. There are several incidents especially in Rajendranagar area wherein the drivers drive heavy vehicles rashly petrifying the road users during the daily trips from Mir Alam filter to designated areas. The latest being on Tuesday, a water tanker attached to Mir Alam filter rammed around five vehicles at Laxmiguda junction, Mailardevpalli area, causing injuries to two people.

"It is the primary responsibility of the owners to employ drivers with proper heavy vehicle license besides carrying pollution and fitness tificates of vehicle. Failing which they are liable to be booked under relevant laws for the violations," said, Khader Mohiuddin, General Manager-(Div-I) HMWS&SB.

Explaining that there are nearly 24 to 25 water tankers being employed by the Mir Alam Filter, he said "These tankers supply water in areas of Charminar and Bahadurpura constituencies besides few other suburban areas where no formal lines are available. The areas that receives water supply through tankers are Guntal Shah, Fatima Colony, Saifi Colony, Shama Colony, Roshan Colony, Hassan Nagar, Mahmood Nagar, Owaisi Hills under Shastripuram colony and Madarsa Dar-ul-Uloom of Shivrampally area and many more."

When contacted, the water board officials especially the director operations declined to comment anything over the incident citing he was not the right person to comment anything before the media. The PRO and the officials they were not authorised to provide the related information.