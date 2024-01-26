Hyderabad: ‘Ready to be Gumpu Mestry to rebuild TS’

Hyderabad : Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a massive war of words has begun between the Congress and the BRS.

While BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders called Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as ‘Gumpu Mestry’ (head mason), the latter retorted saying that ‘Billa Ranga’ were speaking what they like while ‘Charles Shobraj’ was sleeping at home.

Revanth said the ‘Billa Ranga’ team claim that they will overthrow my government once the tiger comes out. “They should know that we are ready to cage the tiger,” he added.

The Chief Minister said he has no objection if he was called as a mason because he was in the process of reconstructing Telangana which was destroyed by the BRS government. He also said he was a mason who is also engaged in constructing a graveyard for the BRS leaders. The Chief Minister was addressing the convention of Booth Level Agents, the first major party event after coming to power. The convention was attended by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other top Congress leaders.

Revanth felt that the BRS leaders were impatient and even before the Congress government completed its 50 days, they were questioning why all the six promises have not been implemented and are talking about pulling down the government. “Do they think we will sit idle if they try such tricks?” he asked.

Revanth said the Congress would launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign next week from Indravelli.

Referring to the recent statements of KTR that they should have changed a few BRS MLAs before the elections, he said, “I agree with this, but only that would not have helped because it was your family which should have kept away from the polls.”

On Rythu Bandhu funds distribution, Revanth clarified that the farmers will be receiving the money by the end of February. He said despite bad financial situation due to mismanagement by the BRS government, the Congress government was gearing up to transfer Rythu Bandhu benefits to all 63 lakh farmers by the end of February.