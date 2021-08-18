Hyderabad: Registration begins for UG, PG admissions in Central varsities

Hyderabad: The online registration process to apply for admission in different integrated/under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes of the 12 Central universities in the country for 2021-22 begins through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021.

The process for online registration and submission of application form that commenced on August 16 will continue till September 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been assigned the task of conducting the CU-CET in computer based test (CBT) mode.

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) is the nodal varsity of CU-CET. The CU-CET will provide a single-window opportunity of students to seek admissions in varsities in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, South Bihar, Tamil Nadu. The admission process for the PhD programmes will be announced by each university separately. The Central Universities of Kashmir and Orissa which were earlier a part of CUCET-2020, are not a part of CU-CET 2021 this year. They are inviting applications for admissions at their level.

Candidates can register for CU-CET 2021 and check important information related to exam dates, duration and pattern of examination by visiting https://cucet.nta.nic.in. Before applying for CU-CET 2021, they are advised to check the eligibility criteria required by a particular participating university for a desired programme. The details of programmes, eligibility criteria, programme structure are available on the respective website of participating universities.

The result of CU-CET 2021 will be declared by the NTA. After results the respective CUs will declare the counselling/admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU- CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. The information related to admit card download, exam schedule, result date and other details will be uploaded soon by NTA on the official website https://cucet.nta.nic.in.