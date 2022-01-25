Hyderabad: Rein Bazar residents pour out civic woes

Hyderabad: Residents of Rein Bazar in Yakutpura are facing many civic problems, including poor drainage system, poor sanitation, bad internal roads, encroachments and open plots turning into dumping yard. The major concern in the area is the open nala. They allege that no municipal officer responds to their complaints.



The dwellers of Rein Bazar, SRT Colony, Chandra Nagar, Rein Bazar Chaman raise issues like bad roads, inadequate sewage/drainage systems, broken footpaths and damaged water plants. "The condition of roads has worsened; we cannot even remember when these were repaired the last time. The silt cleaned from drains is dumped on roads. Bad roads, potholes and water-logging during the monsoon affect residents badly," says Abdul Rahman of Rein Bazar.

The nala which is flowing from Chandrayangutta to Malakpet via Rein Bazar experiences continuous overflow which worsens during rains. "After every speIl of rain, water overflows the railway under bridge of both Edi Bazar and Rein Bazar resulting in flooding. The municipality has to find a permanent solution to the issue of overflowing nala to stop flooding in the area," he demanded.

Issues like lack of streetlights, non-lifting of garbage, and mosquito menace remain common in the area. "There is no proper sanitation; hardly once in a week internal roads are swept by the sanitation workers," highlighted Vinod of Chandra Nagar.

Most localities receive contaminated water. Chandra Nagar, Chunneki Bhatti, Rein Bazar Chaman and surrounding areas still lack proper drinking water pipelines. "For years the issue has not been solved by the civic officials. The area lacks proper drinking water facility. The HMWS&SB supplies water for 3-4 hours on alternate days. The residents have been receiving contaminated water which problem officials are unable to rectify. They need to solve this issue permanently," said Nadeem Ahmed of Chunneki Bhatti. "The GHMC has installed public toilets in the colony, but they lack sewer connection. If one uses toilet muck flows on roads. The colony roads have silt; foul smell emanates. Even after complaints it has not been cleared. Because of this we are facing inconvenience," added Shaik Kareem, another resident.

No proper sanitation is maintained in the area to make it look neat and tidy. Neither garbage collection is being done regularly nor do dumbing spots exist to dispose of trash.