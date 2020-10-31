Hyderabad: Religious fervour, charity mark Eid

Hyderabad: Following the permission from police, the organisers of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi were in high spirits. The Covid pandemic and flooding of localities barely had an impact on the celebratory mood of the revellers.

Various organisations arranged langars (community free kitchens) at several places, as they see this as the best way to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed. While, Hyderabad City Police deployed the police personnel for the peaceful conduct of the celebrations.

Owing to pandemic of COVID-19, Aasar-e-Mubarak (Relics of Prophet Mohammad) were not displayed at Mecca Masjid and Dargah-e-Yousufain in Nampally. However, the model structure of Gumbad-e-Khizra (green-coloured dome built above the tomb of the prophet Mohammed) which is present in Madina, Saudi Arabia, along with its white dome's and the Umbrellas (Moveable) which is present across the Gumbad-e-Khizra, in Madina and the Mecca clock tower was the major attraction among visitors in Yakutpura.

The birthday celebrations of the last messenger Prophet Mohammed, several areas in Hyderabad especially in Old City areas are illuminated with colourful lights and flowers. The celebration started from Thursday night which is 12th Rabi-al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar and on Friday several Islamic organisation took peaceful rallies.

Moreover, every area in Old City turned into a green colour, resounding with the Islamic Naats and Qawwalis in the name of Prophet Mohammed. On this occasion, several Islamic organisations conducted blood donation camps and public meeting etc. Meanwhile, the 11th Milad Blood camp was organised at Central Library in Afzal Jung and Eidgah Balamrai Masjid Sofi in Secundrabad. GMK Group and Chistiya Foundation also conducted blood donation camp in Golconda.











