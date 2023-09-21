Hyderabad: Renovated Dr Aziz A Jamaluddin Computer Centre inaugurated

Hyderabad : Professor D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University along with Professor N Lakshminarayana, Registrar and the Alumni from North America, Dr Venkat Maroju and Dr Raydas Manthena inaugurated Renovated Dr Aziz A Jamaluddin Computer Centre at Arts College on Wednesday.

According to OU officials, this centre was set up with 45 computers donated by Dr Jamaluddin from the US in 2008 which were useful to hundreds of scholars and students of Arts College. Recently the Alumni members of North America donated 10 computers with internet facilities and helped in the refurbishment of the centre.

Professor D Ravinder, VC, OU emphasised the need for building systems and processes that utilise the contributions made by Alumni with utmost accountability and highlighted the efforts put in by CAB at OU in this regard.