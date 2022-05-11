Hyderabad: Residents knock at HRC's door over GHMC apathy

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) negligence led to overflowing of Yesrab Nagar nala under Rein Bazar that inundated 180 houses and caused severe damage and consequently residents faced heavy losses. Though GHMC promised to construct the temporary wall to prevent flooding, they failed to do so. The affected residents reached out to the State Human Rights Commission for help.

After two years of flooding in Hyderabad the government initiated Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works to develop the nalas in the city. For the construction of retaining wall from Chota Bridge to Talab Katta bridge (RHS) works in Rein Bazar area was sanctioned with an amount of Rs 3.60 crore two years back, but still the works remain incomplete and failed to ensure overflowing in the area.

During last week's heavy rain, the area near the Yesrab Nagar nala near Dhobi Ghat was flooded due to the overflowing of nala, which led to severe damages to over 180 houses. Flood water gushed into the houses instead of flowing in the storm water drains.

According to RTI activists, the Old RR Masonry storm water existing retaining wall was dismantled six months back but new retaining wall construction work did not start immediately as per signed agreement timelines. GHMC engineering wing officials also failed to take up and complete the work as per for unknown reasons. "Due to this retaining wall work was kept pending. In absence of a storm water retaining wall in Yakutpura, flood water entered into the 180 houses of poor and caused huge damage to properties and belongings after rain on May 4," said Mohammed Abdul Rahman, RTI activist.

He pointed out that this is the third time consecutively that Yakutpura residents faced the flood water issue after heavy rains. With the rain for an hour, the entire area was flooded, and temporary boats were used to evacuate the residents. "I have been urging SE project wing officials to speed up the work since the past several months but they fell on deaf ears. It was due to lack of supervision and negligence of GHMC engineering officials (SRDP, South Zone) who failed to complete retaining wall and nala work," he pointed out.

Residents said that in absence of flood retaining wall, the water entered houses and damaged their vehicles, groceries, clothes, furniture and electronic appliances etc. "Several residents were fortunate to save their lives from the flood water which got stored in their houses up to 6-8 feet. This flood left our residents in huge psychological distress and financial loss," said Shaik Najeeb, a resident.

On Tuesday, the affected residents reached out to Telangana State Human Rights Commission for help and requested to pass the direction to the concerned department for issuing the compensation to the loss to the residents due to floods. And, also given a representation to the GHMC commissioner.